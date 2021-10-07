So, what exactly is a Sugar Pine? In this case it's home-sweet-home but if you want to get technical, it's also the tallest and biggest of the pine tree clan, second only to the giant sequoia! Let's combine the idea of the tallest and biggest of the pine trees with the ''High, Wide, and Handsome'' beauty of the Big Sky state and the results are breathtakingly beautiful views and surroundings right from the large wrapping porch of this home, built with an appreciation to take full advantage of the natural surroundings and aesthetics. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home was custom built in 2014 on a generous half acre lot that is tucked into the picturesque Ponderosa Heights neighborhood in Lolo, MT.
4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $720,000
