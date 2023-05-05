Ideal location with river access and backing to designated open acreage, this functional floor plan requires very little maintenance and yet boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. Choose all of your finishes to customize the home or tailor to your needs. Sitting on a 9,000 Sq. Ft. lot, the east-facing patio enjoys sunrise views. Take the easy stroll over to the Clark Fork River and breathe in the surrounding mountain and river views that set this neighborhood far above the rest.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,025,000
