Modern flair and subtle elegance define this nearly 2,500 Sq. Ft. to-be-built home, situated on just over a quarter acre with vistas of the Big Flat area, in the desirable Freestone at Stillwaters Community. Enjoy 35+ acres of common space, gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains, and access to the Clark Fork River, including a 90 acre island. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with a private primary suite. Clerestory windows accentuate an open living plan with a light-filled dining area, superb kitchen and entertainment space with feature fireplace. East-facing patio graces the front of the home, plus a large west-facing deck for relaxing and gathering. The exterior aesthetic blends beautifully with the surrounding nature with organic wood accents, simple sleek lines and roof angles reaching gently toward skyline.