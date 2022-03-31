Modern flair & subtle elegance define this nearly 2500 sq ft to-be-built home, situated on just over a quarter acre with vistas of the Big Flat area, in the desirable Freestone at Stillwaters community. Enjoy 35+ acres of common space, gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains, & access to the Clark Fork River, including a 90 acre island. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with private primary suite. Clerestory windows accentuate an open living plan with light-filled dining, superb kitchen & entertainment space, with feature fireplace. East-facing patio graces front of home, plus a large west-facing deck for relaxing, gathering. Exterior aesthetic blends beautifully with surrounding nature; organic wood accents, simple sleek lines, roof angles reaching gently toward skyline.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,040,000
