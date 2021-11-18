Modern flair & subtle elegance define this nearly 2500 sq ft to-be-built home, situated on just over a quarter acre with vistas of the Big Flat area, in the desirable Freestone at Stillwaters community. Enjoy 35+ acres of common space, gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains, & access to the Clark Fork River, including a 90 acre island. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with private primary suite. Clerestory windows accentuate an open living plan with light-filled dining, superb kitchen & entertainment space, with feature fireplace. East-facing patio graces front of home, plus a large west-facing deck for relaxing, gathering. Exterior aesthetic blends beautifully with surrounding nature; organic wood accents, simple sleek lines, roof angles reaching gently toward skyline.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,040,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Resident grizzly and cubs find lots of unsecured food in Missoula's North Hills.
The story was shot on the reservation with a fluent speaker coaching the cast on their dialogue.
Former UM Lady Griz head basketball coach Shannon Schweyen has filed a lawsuit against the University of Montana for sex discrimination, according to court documents filed last week in federal court in Missoula.
If built, the area that is currently the 152-acre Larchmont course could hold up to 2,000 housing units.
Forecasters say a powerful storm will sweep through Montana and Wyoming early this week and bring high winds that are expected to blow down trees and power lines.
Taylor Simonson, 38, went missing in the Blue Mountain area on Oct. 12.
Homelessness is on the rise in the Bitterroot Valley. Advocates urge residents to look after the homeless and help them locate a warming shelter for this winter.
Dr. Justin Buls has been subject to “timeouts” on Facebook and has called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be “executed for the crimes he has committed on humanity.”
Jason Dean Hager, 56, of Lolo admitted selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant.
Alex S. Schmidt, 49, was booked into the Missoula County jail on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with five felony counts of burglary.