4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,050,000

Spectacular rustic modern farmhouse design with panoramic valley views. Top of the line amenities and a professionally landscaped, flat, fenced backyard with lovely outdoor living space. Entry opens into main floor living area with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace with custom tiled surround flanked by built-ins on both sides. Wall of north facing windows allows plenty of light and access to covered deck with lovely valley views. Chef's kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, GE Monogram Series Stainless Appliances, Center eat-in island, breakfast nook with access to separate covered deck with pergola. Mudroom with built-in locker style cabinets and large laundry room/office. Formal dining room with built-in serving area nicely situated off of the main living area.