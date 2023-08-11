Look no further for unobstructed views backing open space, multiple outdoor living areas, a meticulously maintained yard, and spacious lightly lived in interior with designer touches. Substantial post and beam covered porch opens into a the entry that draws your attention through the main living area and out the oversized windows to the mountains beyond. The main floor great room, with vaulted ceilings and wood floors, is open to the designer kitchen and dining area with deck and flagstone patio access. The elegant main floor primary bedroom and ensuite bathroom provide an oasis to relax and a large walk-in custom closet. The second main floor bedroom now used as an office has adjacent full bathroom w/soaking tub. Bright daylight walkout lower level has 9ft ceilings, oversized family room, two large bedrooms w/walk-in closets, a full bathroom, and large storage room. The main floor laundry/mud room provides easy garage access to a finished oversized 3-car garage and 19.5 x 15.5 shop.