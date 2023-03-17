Luxury, One Level Living - Welcome to 5010 Emilia Dr. This nearly new home, has 2835 sq feet, with 4Bed/3bath, and a heated 3-car garage. The well-appointed kitchen is open to the heart of the home. The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded appliances, large island, and a spacious walk-in pantry. The homes main living area feature crown moldings, a custom fireplace, and wainscoting to create truly beautiful spaces surrounded by windows with custom shades. The generous primary suite has an attached bath with heated floors, large shower and walk-in closet. Den/office/flex room offers entry from garage. The fully landscaped 11,560 sq ft yard has underground sprinklers that are wi-fi controlled, white vinyl fencing, hedges for added privacy, 4 covered porches, and a hot tub where you can soak up the views. All the extras put into this home were designed to pamper and you will not be disappointed! Call Jeff Socolofsky at 406.396.4595 or your real estate professional