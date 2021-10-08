4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,100,000

Luxury Riverfront Living . Large deck off living room and master suite offering amazing river views. Open floor plan has kitchen with granite counters and center island with bar seating. Gas fireplace and tall ceilings. Main floor laundry/mud room off garage. Lower level has Walk out to covered patio and access to river walk and common area. Close to walking trails, golf, fishing, culture, the University of Montana and comprehensive medical services. The Luxurious maintenance free townhome living with extensively landscaped common areas. Inclusions are central air, pella windows, GE appliance package and more. To be built. Pictures are of a similar unit. Price for just the main floor finished is $913,600 Fireplace pictured in family room down was an upgrade in a different unit.