Exquisite custom-built home at 13140 Bunchgrass Court in Frenchtown, MT. Built in 2022 by Meridian Construction, this 3,276 sq. ft. home boasts 4+ bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is in immaculate condition. Upon entry, you will be greeted by vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and views of the west, creating a serene home setting that's perfect for relaxation. This designer home offers detail in every room, with granite countertops and rustic walnut cabinetry throughout. The kitchen is truly a chef's dream, with abundant natural light, an island bar, GE High Profile appliances, and beautiful tile backsplash accents. The generous, heated, and cooled 3-car garage, oversized laundry room, bonus room, and fenced backyard make this home a very attractive choice for those looking for ample space. With its beautiful features and designer touches, it is a home and property that must not be overlooked. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767, Kim Williams @ 406-546-6342, or your Real Estate professional.