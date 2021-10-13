 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,197,000

Your home on Rattlesnake Creek! This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a wooded, creekside setting from your hot tub on an oversized patio. Along with abundant fishing access, the adjoining parkland includes the Lincolnwood Trailhead connecting dozens of miles of trails with easy access into the Rattlesnake Wilderness. Inside this 2-story home, you'll find 4 upstairs bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The owner's suite has a jetted tub and a spacious walk-in closet over the garage. Through the closet is a bonus room with a window. On the main floor there's an endless pool sunroom and a generous great room with a vaulted ceiling. If you prefer, the pool table can be included in the sale.

