Nestled in the coveted West Pointe Subdivision, this immaculate 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home spans a generous 3612 sqft of living space. Drink in breathtaking views of the Missoula Valley, right from your doorstep. The association cares for snow removal and lawn maintenance, leaving you more time to enjoy the surrounding beauty. Inside, the home is replete with bespoke features. Serve up in style with a handy butler's pantry, relax in a soaking tub, or luxuriate in a walk-in shower. Your feet will never be cold with heated tile floors, and custom closets provide elegant storage solutions. Laundry is a breeze with facilities on both levels, while accent lighting adds a subtle, sophisticated touch. The West Pointe community promises future expansion with a new park and trail system for maximizing your outdoor pursuits. All this, and you're just 10 minutes from downtown Missoula. Welcome to 6036 MacArthur, your perfect blend of luxury and lifestyle.