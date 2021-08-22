Looking for a location with easy access to all Missoula has to offer, yet the benefits of country living, look no further. This spacious, well cared for 2-story home sits on a flat 2.26ac landscaped parcel that borders O'Keefe Creek on one side and is surrounded by similar, well groomed properties. Paved roads, less than 15 minutes from downtown Missoula with easy access to I-90/Hwy 93 for travel and recreational opportunities. Plenty of room for hobbies and toys with the 30x40 shop, complete with RV door, extensive parking area, three car attached and heated garage, and large yard. Two wells; household and irrigation. This transitional style home with two story entry and adjacent office is ideal for formal or casual living.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,200,000
