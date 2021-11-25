4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,250,000

Experience the Montana Dream in this stunning newly constructed custom home in Missoula's Linda Vista neighborhood. Welcome to 4057 Mornhinweg Loop. Built by Hard To Beat Construction, this home does not miss a detail. This impressive ranch style residence offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3375 sqf of luxurious living space, and is situated on a level .75 acre lot surrounded by mountain and river views. Upon entering the home, you will notice the gorgeous white oak hardwood floors, flowing into the airy, open floor plan.