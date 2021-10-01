4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,275,000

Enjoy sweeping views of the Missoula Valley from this modern, soon to be completed home in the Stone Mountain neighborhood of Missoula. Designed by NC Design Studios and built by the reputable RMR Builders, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features 2,602 Sq. Ft. of carefully designed living space, set across 2 spacious levels of living. Interior features include luxury upgrades throughout, Marvin windows, as well as custom tile work and quartz countertops throughout the open floor plan concept interior. The home also comes complete with a generous 895 Sq. Ft., attached 3 car garage. Just under 15 minutes from downtown Missoula, this home is situated on a .3 acre lot on a premier street near fine dining, golfing, and outdoor recreation. Estimated completion date is the end of January 2022.