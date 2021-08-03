4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,299,000

Remarkable and finely crafted home at the edge town on 1.58 acres. Amazing elevated views with a privacy hedge all around the perimeter and a gated entrance make this home feel far away from it all but is less than ten minutes to major service. High end kitchen with views overlooking the yard and valley. Master suite has a fireplace, hot tub, large tiled shower and floor to ceiling windows to take in the view. Formal dining, family room with a fireplace, formal sunken living room, solarium and a walk out lower level with its own kitchen. Working from home?! There is a separate almost 900 sq ft office complete with reception area, half bath, file storage and a grand office with a fireplace. The yard is fully landscaped with color everywhere and a garden. Room for an RV and a future shop!