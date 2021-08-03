Remarkable and finely crafted home at the edge town on 1.58 acres. Amazing elevated views with a privacy hedge all around the perimeter and a gated entrance make this home feel far away from it all but is less than ten minutes to major service. High end kitchen with views overlooking the yard and valley. Master suite has a fireplace, hot tub, large tiled shower and floor to ceiling windows to take in the view. Formal dining, family room with a fireplace, formal sunken living room, solarium and a walk out lower level with its own kitchen. Working from home?! There is a separate almost 900 sq ft office complete with reception area, half bath, file storage and a grand office with a fireplace. The yard is fully landscaped with color everywhere and a garden. Room for an RV and a future shop!
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
Portia Fleming fell asleep on the couch at her home at Finley Point Estates watching a movie Saturday night, only to be awakened by her daughter warning of fire nearing their property.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
Michael B. DeFrance, the ex-boyfriend of Jermain Charlo, who disappeared in 2018, appeared in federal court Monday afternoon.
Wetting rain touched much of western Montana on Sunday and Monday, giving firefighters a brief respite from a week of intense activity.
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.
The Northern Rockies Type 1 team that managed the Thorne Creek fire as part of the West Lolo Complex in the first two weeks of the blaze will retake command on Saturday morning.