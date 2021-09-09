Iconic Missoula property situated in the heart of the University District. This historic Georgian style brick home, built 1931, features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and over 4,000 Sq. Ft. of living space. Era specific details are perfectly mixed with modern upgrades throughout the home including the grand spiral staircase, Ionic inspired columns, intricate crown molding, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Situated on a rare, .29-acre corner lot, the home is walking distance to the University of Montana, the Clark Fork River and downtown Missoula.The property features 4 spacious levels of living space and includes the large owners suite, stunning sun parlor with brick fireplace, finished 3rd floor ideal for an additional family room or study and a lower level workshop. Formally host to the popular Daly Jazz concerts, the home is set up well for entertaining with large spacious rooms and plenty of natural light throughout. Living easily flows outdoors to the oversized, landscaped corner yard featuring a statement brick walkway, wrought iron fencing and the 2-car attached garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"... I’m one more artist pulling my tour of Montana this fall, one of the places I love best. It hurts.”
- Updated
BOZEMAN — It didn't take long for the Twitter-verse to react to Montana's stunning 13-7 victory over FBS No. 20 Washington in Seattle.
- Updated
What a stunningly marvelous turn of events in Seattle.
Missoula County dispatch received the call of a reported disturbance at the 2000 block of South Reserve Street about 2 p.m. Friday.
- Updated
- 9 min to read
"These are scarce resource conversations we've never had in health care before in the U.S. of A., in any of our lifetimes," said Dr. Shelly Harkins.
An 11-year-old girl called 911, and a county prosecutor commended her bravery.
Missoula police arrested a suspect after a downtown shooting in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
- Updated
In the first day since the public learned about the death of Marine Rylee McCollum in Afghanistan, more than $319,000 has been raised online to benefit his pregnant wife and the couple's unborn child.
Stewart M. Schall, 56, appeared in Missoula Justice Court Tuesday afternoon on two felony counts of assault with a weapon. His bail was set at $5,000.
A Missoula man died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning near Milford Colony on Montana Highway 200.