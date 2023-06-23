TO BE BUILT: Ideal location with river access and backing to designated open acreage, this functional floor plan requires very little maintenance and yet boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a 2-car attached garage. Choose all of your finishes to customize the home or tailor to your needs. Sitting on a 9000 sq ft lot, the east-facing patio enjoys sunrise views. Take the easy stroll over to the Clark River and breathe in the surrounding mountain and river views that set this neighborhood far above the rest.