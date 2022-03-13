Enjoy the country feel with elbow room in this highly sought after Grant Creek home w/21 acres, has a shop, and horse area. This home is spectacular, and checks many boxes for the luxury home buyer. With Mature trees, and landscaping, a triple car attached garage, a hot tub, & pool table. For the horse enthusiast there is a split rail fenced area with a small cover/shelter. The home has 2 master suites, plus 2 large addl bdrms, the bonus room could be used for a 5th bedroom or office space. Plenty of space for your home gym equipment, & ample storage. Stainless steel appliances and kitchen backsplash are new. 3 of the bathrooms are getting a facelift with new sinks, fixtures, and counter tops. Just 10 min to the airport, Snowbowl ski, UofM, or the N reserve amenities. Located in the
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,398,000
