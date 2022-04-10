Come for the custom built timber frame home. Stay for the views and the peaceful serenity of the 25.55 acre property. Your eyes won't know where to land first when taking in the craftsmanship of this home. The main floor offers an open concept kitchen, living room and dining room, a sweet little sitting room/den as well as a spacious master with an attached full bath and a walk in closet. The loft with its roomy office/bonus room, full bath, bedroom and sitting area is welcoming and offers calming views of the outdoors. If you are a fan of natural light, this home does not disappoint. The windows are abundant and take in the surrounding mountains and trees. The basement has a large bedroom, a storage area and workshop, a 3/4 bath and a large closet. The basement offers
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,400,000
