4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,445,000

Simple, stunning home showcasing the surrounding open 36 acres by framing them with high ceilings and a wall of glass. This single level, to be built home designed by NC Design Studios is structured to be functional, private, and effortless. Enter through the 3 car over-sized garage with zero-stair entry to the mudroom/drop zone. This floor plan features 3 en-suite bedrooms and an office that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. The owner's suite has direct access to the hot tub patio from the master bathroom with dual vanities, a stand-alone tub, and walk-in shower.