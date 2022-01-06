4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,500,000

Welcome to 4002 Mornhinweg Loop, a luxury addition to the Linda Vista Subdivision. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,750 sqft of living space & a triple car garage. Enjoy vaulted ceilings reaching approximately 25' in the great room & 10' to 11' ceilings throughout the rest of the home. You will see a one of a kind custom steel staircase with solid wood beam treads & solid hickory floors on the main level that are finished onsite. Commercial grade Jenn Air appliances with a 5 burner gas range, 7' built in refrigerator, wall range and microwave combo, dishwasher, disposal & a farmhouse kitchen sink. Zero entry home with features that will leave you completely stunned. You'll find ADA compliant door openings, hallways, entryways & roll-in master shower and garden tub.