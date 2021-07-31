Iconic Missoula property situated in the heart of the University District. This historic Georgian style brick home, built 1931, features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and over 4,000 Sq. Ft. of living space. Era specific details are perfectly mixed with modern upgrades throughout the home including the grand spiral staircase, Ionic inspired columns, intricate crown molding, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Situated on a rare, .29-acre corner lot, the home is walking distance to the University of Montana, the Clark Fork River and downtown Missoula.The property features 4 spacious levels of living space and includes the large owners suite, stunning sun parlor with brick fireplace, finished 3rd floor ideal for an additional family room or study and a lower level workshop. Formally host to the popular Daly Jazz concerts, the home is set up well for entertaining with large spacious rooms and plenty of natural light throughout. Living easily flows outdoors to the oversized, landscaped corner yard featuring a statement brick walkway, wrought iron fencing and the 2-car attached garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,500,000
