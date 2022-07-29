4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,595,000

Over-the-top stunning new home on just shy of an acre lot! Super stylish mountain modern design, fantastic for entertaining - inside and out! Attention to every detail is very apparent, workmanship and material quality. Open entry, living room with expanded ceiling height accented by floor to ceiling fireplace accented with iron mantle. Kitchen with most every amenity possible! Open to dining with easy access to covered patio area. Owners' wing consists of bedroom with large windows for views in all directions, access to patio, ensuite with oversized zero entry shower with heated floors. The closet also has access to the laundry room. Half bath off main living area. Office is up front. 2nd ensuite, 3rd & 4th bedrooms, 3rd bath and family room round out the north side of home. Fully la