4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,675,000

Welcome to 4057 Mornhinweg Loop, a luxurious ranch style home located in the sought after Teton Addition of Maloney Ranch. With stunning mountain and river views, this better than new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home had no expenses spared with attention to detail that is evident at first sight. With over 3,375 Sq. Ft, this lightly lived in home will impress even the most discerning buyers. As you walk through the entry you will be taken in with Brazilian slate and white oak hardwood flooring that flow through the entire home with custom cabinetry topped by stunning quartzite countertops. The chefs kitchen is complimented with ample storage, a Jenn-Air appliance package including a 48'' range, an enormous island with waterfall edges and a butlers pantry with drawer microwave and a beverage cooler.