Welcome to 4057 Mornhinweg Loop, a luxurious ranch style home located in the sought after Teton Addition of Maloney Ranch. With stunning mountain and river views, this better than new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home had no expenses spared with attention to detail that is evident at first sight. With over 3,375 Sq. Ft, this lightly lived in home will impress even the most discerning buyers. As you walk through the entry you will be taken in with Brazilian slate and white oak hardwood flooring that flow through the entire home with custom cabinetry topped by stunning quartzite countertops. The chefs kitchen is complimented with ample storage, a Jenn-Air appliance package including a 48'' range, an enormous island with waterfall edges and a butlers pantry with drawer microwave and a beverage cooler.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A near-disaster became a testimonial for the effectiveness of bear spray when two University of Montana men met a real-life angry grizzly bear last weekend.
A robbery suspect died Saturday morning following a shooting encounter with Missoula law enforcement near the Missoula Smokejumper Center.
"Rent or Die" is an original play about the tenants of a building that might get sold — and it's staged in the back of a fourplex.
From Aug. 16 to Aug. 30, at least ten Native Americans — ages 11 to 17 — were reported missing in Montana.
“They said, ‘We need an authentic, sassy, matriarchal auntie,'" said New Breast. "And I said, ‘I’m a real, Blackfoot, sassy, bad--- auntie. ... it’s what people call me.’”
Thomas J. McCormick, 28, is facing two counts of felony assault with a weapon.
James M. White is charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault. He pleaded guilty to the two counts on Tuesday and was subsequently sentenced.
In the crowd was Cliff Fontaine, graduating from the Missoula County Justice Court’s ROAD Court two years after he almost lost his life in a DUI crash.
A lawsuit has been filed against Helena Public Schools and a music teacher who was charged with assaulting a 9-year-old student with disabilities in his classroom at Four Georgians Elementary.
Montana pays its starting teachers nearly $8,000 less than the national average.