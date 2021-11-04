4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,750,000

Situated on a fabulous10+ acre lot offering some of the best views of both the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys this Mostad built, former Parade of Homes dream home is on the market for the first time. No detail was spared in constructing this home which features top of the line amenities and incredible attention to detail. Recently freshened in anticipation of new owners, this showplace features vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen that's a chefs delight, large en-suite bedrooms, a family room perfect for entertaining with a wet bar, built in sound system, pool table, fireplace and so much more. An extensive deck and patio are perfect for summer days and the oversized heated 3 car garage is amazing. There's extra parking and so much more. A true one of a kind property in pristine condition.