This stunning new construction home offers a unique blend of modern design and natural beauty. Featuring a mountain contemporary style, the home's clean lines and minimalist aesthetic are complemented by its abundant natural light and stunning views of the surrounding mountains. With river access and over 35 acres of common area, this property offers a sense of seclusion and connection to the great outdoors. The hiking trails located just outside the backyard provide easy access to the surrounding wilderness, making it easy to explore and connect with nature. Inside, the home boasts an open floor plan, with large windows that allow for ample natural light to flood the space. Whether you're entertaining guests or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home, this property offers everything you need to relax and unwind. So if you're looking for a home that seamlessly blends modern design and natural beauty, this is the perfect choice.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,750,000
