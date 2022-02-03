4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,800,000

Rattlesnake gem on the creek. With a gorgeous setting this home features a versatile and open living space, vaulted ceilings, a massive stone 2-sided fireplace, updated kitchen, 3 bed/ 4 bath with owners suite looking over the creek, large bonus room, and 2 car garage.This home is optimal for enjoying all that Missoula offers with amazing access to some of the best mountain biking, hiking, cross country skiing from your back door. Enjoy the beautiful light reflecting through the trees onto the creek from your living room and deck.This is truly an amazing property and not one to miss.