Arguably one of the best kept secrets in Missoula, Circle H Ranch is tucked into the picturesque valley of Butler Creek. Quiet and serene, this private, gated community still only minutes away from the heart of downtown Missoula while allowing homeowners the privacy and tranquility of countryside living. Additionally, Circle H Homeowners have the special privilege of utilizing the private hiking trails of this conservation easement area while enjoying the natural flora and fauna of Montana. This luxury, custom estate located at 7736 Missoula Go Cluster boasts spectacular panoramic views of the Missoula valley and overlooks a stunning cattle ranch. Natural stone and warm wood tones throughout the home bring a sense of tranquility and calm in this nature inspired design. This single level floorplan was the 2021 Parade of Homes winner, and features an open-concept dining and living space with a meticulously designed interior courtyard for year round viewing. With a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, gourmet chef’s kitchen, large island, and Café appliances, you’ll never worry about having a beautiful place to entertain or spend time with loved ones. One of the most luxurious features of this home is the beautifully crafted, enclosed, steam shower, complete with dual shower heads and in-shower speakers for the ultimate in-home spa experience. Other notable features of the master suite include heated tile floor, soaking tub, custom built dual walk-in closets, and direct access to the laundry room. Automated blinds in the main living area allows for complete privacy with the click of a button. The Jack and Jill bedroom layout on the far side of the house is a perfect place for guests to land where each bedroom has access to a private toilet and sink and both utilize a shared shower space. Additional features of this estate are an oversized 1,400 S.F., heated, 4-car garage, and a 250 S.F. covered outdoor living space that opens up to the immaculate landscaping. Call Andrew Weigand 406.541.4810 or your Real Estate professional today to learn more.