4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,000,000

A stunning example of contemporary comfort meets timeless elegance and grandeur, this sensational remodeled home will take your breath away. You will live on a large 1.6-acre lot at the base of Mount Sentinel with captivating views of Missoula and the surrounding mountains. Inside, every inch of this 5,492 Sq. Ft. layout, which features 4 bedrooms and 5 baths, is impeccably presented from the gorgeous limestone floors on the main level to the soaring atrium-style ceiling in the great room. American clay walls are on show throughout and combine beautifully with the statement lighting, muted color tones, and cozy feature fireplaces. Catering for loved ones will be a joy in the gourmet kitchen that's centered around an oversized island with granite countertops and a raised eating bar.