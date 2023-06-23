TO BE BUILT HOME: Nestled in the picturesque landscape of Western Montana, this luxurious home is ready to be built by the esteemed Edgell Building Inc., renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Set on a sprawling lot with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, this home offers the perfect blend of natural beauty and modern luxury. With ample space for living and entertaining, this home boasts an open floor plan that seamlessly connects the gourmet kitchen, dining area, and spacious living room with direct access to the sprawling 800 plus square feet of elevated patio perfect for outdoor entertaining and dining. The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and a large center island, making it a chef's dream. The living room is highlighted by a stunning fireplace and vaulted ceilings, creating a cozy ambiance perfect for relaxing. The luxurious primary suite is a true oasis, with its own access to the patio overlooking the stunning landscape. It features a spacious walk-in closet and a spa-like en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a large walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms, the laundry room, and zero entry 3-stall garage round off the main floor. An additional living space on the second floor can be kept open as a loft to the main level, or closed for additional living quarters. Outdoors, the home is situated on a large lot with easy access to the Clark Fork river, offering endless opportunities for water activities such as kayaking, fishing, and paddleboarding. With all of the finishes hand-selected by Edgell's Interior design team, this home is the perfect blend of luxury and natural beauty, offering an unparalleled lifestyle in the heart of Western Montana.