Welcome to your dream mountain-modern home, nestled in the heart of the stunning landscape of west Missoula. This breathtaking 4 bedroom home boasts a contemporary design that seamlessly integrates with the natural surroundings, offering unparalleled access to hiking trails, river views, and breathtaking mountain vistas. Upon entering the home, you'll be greeted by a light-filled, open-concept living space that's perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights allow natural light to flood the space, while a sleek and modern fireplace adds warmth and ambiance on chilly evenings. The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, plenty of storage, and a stylish, minimalist design that's sure to please any home chef. This breathtaking contemporary mountain modern home is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and natural beauty. Don't miss your chance to make it yours today!