4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $335,000

Located in the South Hills, this 4bd/1ba home features single level living with nearly 1,200 square feet and an attached single car garage. Recent updates include new flooring and paint throughout. The slider door in the kitchen area opens to a spacious back patio and large backyard. Within walking distance from Skyview Park and views overlooking Missoula Valley. For more information, contact Brittni Hertz at (406) 546-8904, Karli Hughes at (406) 531-4150 or your real estate professional.