 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $335,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $335,000

Located in the South Hills, this 4bd/1ba home features single level living with nearly 1,200 square feet and an attached single car garage. Recent updates include new flooring and paint throughout. The slider door in the kitchen area opens to a spacious back patio and large backyard. Within walking distance from Skyview Park and views overlooking Missoula Valley. For more information, contact Brittni Hertz at (406) 546-8904, Karli Hughes at (406) 531-4150 or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News