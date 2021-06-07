 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $345,000

This Canyon Creek home has space for your entire household with 4 bed 2 bath and nearly 1600 square feet. All bedrooms are separated and private. --- Includes all appliances - in ground sprinklers - central air - plenty of storage space - storage shed - delightful private patio - off street parking. Schedule your private tour and see just how this home is what you have been looking for. View More

