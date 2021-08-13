4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $384,900

SELLERS ARE OFFERING A CREDIT TO BE APPLIED TO BUYERS CLOSING COSTS! 2220 Burlington Ave in Central Missoula is an ADA accessible, zero-entry home that was built in 2017. This 1830 sq ft home is located on the backside of the property on a paved alleyway which is closed off to through traffic. From the front porch, relax and enjoy the small private fenced yard surrounding the home. The home has two levels with four bedrooms and two full baths. On the main level there are several windows providing an abundance of natural light. You will find a large open living/kitchen/dining area, an ADA accessible bathroom and an owners' suite. A new gas fireplace in the living room creates a cozy environment.