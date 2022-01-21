2218 Burlington Ave, located in Central Missoula. From the front porch, relax and enjoy the small private fenced yard surrounding the home. The home has two levels with four bedrooms and two full baths. On the main level there are several windows providing an abundance of natural light. You will find a large open living/kitchen/dining area, a bathroom and an owners' suite. Easily add a gas fireplace, gas line hookup ran in living area.In the finished basement, there is a small family room directly off a multi-purpose laundry/mechanical/storage room. The basement contains the remaining three bedrooms and full bath. The small, fenced yard has a solid shed.For additional details call Zach Guzman at (406) 396-1927, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owners of the popular Kamoon and Ragheef food trucks, which have been operating in the Imagine Nation Brewery parking lot, have purchased the old Tia’s restaurant building at 1016 W. Broadway.
Students at Loyola High School have since come together to respond to a toxic environment and are calling for immediate change.
A radio-collared grizzly sow took a 2,800-mile trek through Montana and Idaho. Her trail shows the many places bears may soon inhabit as their numbers increase.
A 25-year-old Colorado skier missing since Thursday was found deceased Friday on the Idaho side of the divide.
In the Tom Miner Basin near Yellowstone National Park, a ranching family has worked to live alongside grizzly bears by modifying their own behaviors and livestock, and by adopting unique technology.
A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot when a car unexpectedly hit her. She got up and finished her report anyway.
Printmaker Max Mahn, who's known for his gig posters, will create imagery for the craft brewery's 2022 Off-Centered Art Series beers.
Officials are asking the public to call 406-758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov with any information about the incident.
The bodies have been transported to the medical examiner in Missoula for autopsies.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Jan 19, 2022.