4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,000

2218 Burlington Ave, located in Central Missoula. From the front porch, relax and enjoy the small private fenced yard surrounding the home. The home has two levels with four bedrooms and two full baths. On the main level there are several windows providing an abundance of natural light. You will find a large open living/kitchen/dining area, a bathroom and an owners' suite. Easily add a gas fireplace, gas line hookup ran in living area.In the finished basement, there is a small family room directly off a multi-purpose laundry/mechanical/storage room. The basement contains the remaining three bedrooms and full bath. The small, fenced yard has a solid shed.For additional details call Zach Guzman at (406) 396-1927, or your real estate professional.