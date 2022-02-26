 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,000

Two single family homes on a corner lot in central Missoula. The main house, built in 1940, has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom 800sq ft on the main and 800sq ft partially finished down with a partially finished egress bedroom and laundry room. New furnace. Second smaller house has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, 684 sq ft, and built in 1920. Great investment opportunity. Main house rents for $850/mo, smaller home rents for $500/mo. Perimeter fencing on both properties, privacy fencing between homes. No covenants, zoned RM2.7.

View More

