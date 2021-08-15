4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $415,000

What a special location! This well maintained home is tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac in a low traffic location, adjacent to the Milwaukee Trail system, making downtown access or getting to and from Hawthorne school a breeze. Walking distance to the Good Food Store is an added bonus. Enjoy relaxing in a small pesticide free yard, covered front porch, or rear deck with hot tub. Main floor living area features a family room that opens into the dining area and kitchen with eat-in breakfast bar. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ensuite bathroom. Additional main floor bedroom and half bath that is easily accessible to all living areas. Lower level with stamped colored concrete floors, family room with wet bar, two bedrooms and full bathroom with laundry.