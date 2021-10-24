4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $415,000

A classic Running W Ranch floor plan with a view of Snowbowl from the back yard! This single-level, open concept home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage. The kitchen has a pantry in addition to abundant cabinet space, a gas range, and breakfast bar seating. One bedroom once served as the formal dining room and could be converted back by re-opening the wall near the front entrance. The fenced back yard includes a patio and terraced garden beds offer a gorgeous place for next spring's flowers or a vegetable garden! Only a short commute West of Missoula to the Wye, this neighborhood offers large lots, sidewalks protected by curbs and boulevards, a community water system, and is located in a Rural Development eligible area.