4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

Great 4 bdrm 2 bath home in Midtown Msla. Fenced yard, Shed/chicken coop, raised garden area in yard, Large double garage. Pelet stove, new hot water tank. Main level with nice kitchen and eating bar along with large pantry area. Tiled floor with in-floor radiant heat on main level. Original wood floors in living room. Electric baseboard in basement. Large laundry/storage area. Boiler system for heat. The front yard has cherry, plum, pair and nectarine trees.Being sold in ''As Is Condition''All offers to be looked at 2/13 1:00pm*Showing Schedule: Mon-Fri 10:00-2:00Sat. Noon-6:00pmThey are very strict with showing time because of family issue.Use the back entrance with lock box on side door please.