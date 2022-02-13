 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

Great 4 bdrm 2 bath home in Midtown Msla. Fenced yard, Shed/chicken coop, raised garden area in yard, Large double garage. Pelet stove, new hot water tank. Main level with nice kitchen and eating bar along with large pantry area. Tiled floor with in-floor radiant heat on main level. Original wood floors in living room. Electric baseboard in basement. Large laundry/storage area. Boiler system for heat. The front yard has cherry, plum, pair and nectarine trees.Being sold in ''As Is Condition''All offers to be looked at 2/13 1:00pm*Showing Schedule: Mon-Fri 10:00-2:00Sat. Noon-6:00pmThey are very strict with showing time because of family issue.Use the back entrance with lock box on side door please.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News