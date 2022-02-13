Great 4 bdrm 2 bath home in Midtown Msla. Fenced yard, Shed/chicken coop, raised garden area in yard, Large double garage. Pelet stove, new hot water tank. Main level with nice kitchen and eating bar along with large pantry area. Tiled floor with in-floor radiant heat on main level. Original wood floors in living room. Electric baseboard in basement. Large laundry/storage area. Boiler system for heat. The front yard has cherry, plum, pair and nectarine trees.Being sold in ''As Is Condition''All offers to be looked at 2/13 1:00pm*Showing Schedule: Mon-Fri 10:00-2:00Sat. Noon-6:00pmThey are very strict with showing time because of family issue.Use the back entrance with lock box on side door please.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The court upheld a district court decision that evidence obtained during a warrantless probation search of a Missoula man’s apartment in 2018 did not violate his constitutional rights.
The skinny strip of Highway 93 between St. Ignatius and Ronan has some big changes in its future.
Missoula approved payment of almost $8,000 at Monday night's city council meeting for two recent police training sessions with a company mired in controversy.
Earlier this week, city councilors approved a payment of about $8K for two police training sessions with the company, “Killology,” which is mired in controversy surrounding comments made by its director.
For wolves and grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park, competition over a dead elk dinner has some unexpected results.
"HB 702 allows for people who are unvaccinated to come and work in facilities where people should have a right to be protected from certain infectious diseases," said one protester.
“The conceptual plan doesn’t obligate the city or taxpayers to build the Center for Community Recreation and Creativity,” said a city communications specialist.
Cody Marble wrongful conviction claim continues through Missoula court, DOC makes assistance payments
Cody Marble filed his claim for compensation under House Bill 92 in September.
Taco Del Sol has opened its new, expanded downtown Missoula location. Also, The Shack Cafe has closed permanently. It first opened in 1949.
The remains belong to Steven Edward Gooch of Washington state.