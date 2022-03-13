4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $429,000

This spacious turn-key home faces a park and has front porch views of Lolo Peak and Blue Mountain. Inside you will find an open floor plan with hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances including a Bosch dishwasher and new fridge (2021) surround the kitchen island. The master bedroom is on the main floor with a large walk in closet and full en suite bathroom. Downstairs you will find a cozy family room, two additional bedrooms, a full bath and tons of storage. New cabinets and countertops were added to the laundry room in 2021. Outside there is a fenced yard, underground sprinklers and a two stall garage. Please call MerriLee Valentine at 406-370-4984, Katie Thies at 406-207-5857 or your real estate professional today!