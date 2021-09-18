They just don't build homes like this any more! Opportunity knocks. Welcome to 2232 36th St. This wonderful property will appeal to a wide variety of buyers. It offers the option of single family or multi family living along with RT 2.7 zoning which presents additional development possibilities. You have a well-cared-for home w/ a basement apartment situated on a 13000+ sq ft lot.* Main level offers 1222 sq ft of living space including 3 bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms. Walkout lower level offers another 1200+ sf of living area, 1 bedroom (window doesn't meet current egress code), a bonus room, & 3/4 bath. The basement is accessible from the main level and from a separate outside entrance. It has been rented as a separate apartment in the past but is not currently rented.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $439,000
