Located in the Emerald Estates neighborhood, set on 0.62 acres with beautiful views of the surrounding mountains, sits this new construction home. Featuring 1,678 Sq. Ft. of living space set across a single level, this home includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, complete with a spacious open floor plan connecting the dining area, living room, and kitchen. Interior features include modern fixtures and appliances, vaulted ceilings, as well as a spacious owner's suite with large walk-in closet and bath. The living space easily extends outdoors where a covered patio, attached 2 car garage, and a spacious yard is on display. Just 3 minutes to Frenchtown and 20 minutes to downtown Missoula, this property offers close proximity to amenities and outdoor recreation.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $439,900
