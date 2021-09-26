4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $449,000

 Skip to main content
You will be pleasantly surprised with this appealing 4 bedroom, 3 bath home that is much larger than it appears. This central Missoula offering has been recently updated and is located on a quiet on cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. Situated with easy access to key points around Missoula including Benson's Farm, downtown, the Southgate Mall and the North Reserve corridor. Recent updates include fresh paint, painted kitchen cabinets, epoxy kitchen counter tops and newer flooring. Downstairs is complete with a gas fireplace, spacious family room, laundry and two additional bedrooms with egress windows. Outside the back and side yards are fully fenced and the entire property has underground sprinklers.

