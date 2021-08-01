4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $449,900

Soon to be completed, new construction 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in the Emerald Estates neighborhood. Set on half acre lot, this house is set across a single level of thoughtfully designed living space, comprising of 1,678 Sq. Ft.. Featuring modern appliances and fixtures, vaulted ceilings, and a spacious owner's suite with large walk-in closet, the home also comes complete with an open floor plan connecting the living room, kitchen, and dining area. Exterior features include an attached 2 car garage, a covered back patio, and spacious yard which offers the perfect space to take in the surrounding views. This property offers a convenient location to both amenities and outdoor activities, being just minutes away from Frenchtown and 20 minutes to downtown Missoula.