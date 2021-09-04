GET READY TO MOVE IN AROUND THE FALL! Welcome to the Running W Ranch. This custom-designed home features a half bathroom, 9-foot ceilings, an open floor plan for the Kitchen, Dining Room, and Living Room. The second floor features a master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom, Utilities, 3 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Exterior Features include an attached 2 car garage, front porch, and back patio. Pictures are a representation of the floor plan and finishes are different. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $452,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In the first day since the public learned about the death of Marine Rylee McCollum in Afghanistan, more than $319,000 has been raised online to benefit his pregnant wife and the couple's unborn child.
"... I’m one more artist pulling my tour of Montana this fall, one of the places I love best. It hurts.”
An 11-year-old girl called 911, and a county prosecutor commended her bravery.
Administrators at Hellgate High School locked down the campus at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, just minutes before some students allegedly planned a shooting incident.
Reports said a man was swinging a machete and making lethal threats, a Sunday evening news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Idaho Forest Group officials informed the workers at 2 p.m. Monday of the decision. The Coeur d’Alene-based company has owned the St. Regis mill for four years after buying it from TriCon Timber LLC.
Two deputies have been placed on administrative leave in connection with the shooting.
Roughly 50 people gathered together inside Crosspoint Community Church on Tuesday night to discuss how Missoula residents can fight back against mask mandates for children in K-12 public schools.
Jennifer Coleman is 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 128 pounds with blond, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.
As of 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, St. Patrick Hospital had 25 Covid patients. Of those, eight were in the Intensive Care Unit and one was on a ventilator.