4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $459,000

Welcome to 609 Parkview Way in the sought after High Park neighborhood. This lovely home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living rooms with gas fireplaces, a pantry and large laundry room! The master suite is on the main floor and there is plenty of additional storage space in the walkout basement. The large yard is equipped with underground sprinklers for easy maintenance and a recently updated deck to enjoy beautiful Montana sunsets on. After 26 wonderful years, this well cared for home is ready for its new family! Please call Janna Pummill at 406-546-3144 or your real estate professional for more information.