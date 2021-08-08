4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $459,900

Pristine, private and perfect mountain setting with mature trees, views of the Rattlesnake Wilderness and its peaks and a clear view of the southern Mission Mountains including Gray Wolf Peak. The open and bright manufactured home with an addition has a huge master suite, full bathrooms, two living areas and an open kitchen and dining area. The bedroom to the south has big windows that look out at the pond where you can sit and watch all types of wildlife walk by. The 5.5 acres is full of huckleberry bushes, has a horse corral with loafing shed, several outbuildings including a 24x32 garage and has a fenced in section for dogs by the front door of the house. Great AT&T cell service, Blackfoot internet available (Starlink?) Remote but only 15 minutes to the airport and 20 minutes to Costco!