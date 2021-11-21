4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $465,000

Don't miss this opportunity to own a home in the heart of one of Missoula's favorite neighborhoods. This fantastic Farviews home features an array of unique amenities, and is ready for its next owners. Located on the downhill side of Rimrock Way, the large lot extends well beyond the existing fence line to include a beautiful natural area with prime bird habitat and seasonally running water. The current owner replaced the roof, and enclosed the front patio to create added privacy and security for furnishings. The over-sized triple-garage is another recent addition and provides ample space for all of your Montana toys. The interior of the home is accented by incredible views of the Missoula valley, and a fantastic masonry hearth with a gas fireplace.