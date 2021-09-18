Your charming Craftsman style home packed with so much curb appeal is ready for you to call home. The cozy front porch offers the perfect spot to watch the Montana sunsets and enjoy your evening beverage. Inside you will find Four Bedrooms, Two and a Half Bathrooms with the Master Bedroom on the main floor! Other amenities include a tankless hot water heater, 6 person hot tub, fenced backyard with a playground set and neutral color scheme throughout. The kitchen stainless steel appliances include a brand new microwave. The unfinished area of the basement is roughed in for another bathroom, laundry, and living area. Call Sarah Topp at 406.370.2695, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $469,000
