 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $469,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $469,000

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $469,000

Your charming Craftsman style home packed with so much curb appeal is ready for you to call home. The cozy front porch offers the perfect spot to watch the Montana sunsets and enjoy your evening beverage. Inside you will find Four Bedrooms, Two and a Half Bathrooms with the Master Bedroom on the main floor! Other amenities include a tankless hot water heater, 6 person hot tub, fenced backyard with a playground set and neutral color scheme throughout. The kitchen stainless steel appliances include a brand new microwave. The unfinished area of the basement is roughed in for another bathroom, laundry, and living area. Call Sarah Topp at 406.370.2695, or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News